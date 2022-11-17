Tasneem for improving competitiveness, productivity in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi here on Thursday appreciated the role of NPO in improving competitiveness and productivity in Industry, Service sector, and effective public governance.

He recognized this while visiting the National Productivity Organization NPO head Office.

Tasneem stressed the need to improve productivity and competitiveness to remain competitive both in local and global markets.

He also appreciated the efforts of NPO for bringing a productivity culture to Pakistan.

He assured that the Ministry of Industries would support NPO in its efforts to enhance productivity.

Chief Executive Officer, NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry briefed SAPM regarding the mandate, services offered, and different projects of NPO Pakistan and Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Japan.

He informed that APO, Japan, and NPO Pakistan are closely working together for Productivity improvement in Pakistan.

APO is playing a major role to promote Productivity drive in the region.

APO’s services are reorienting the requirements of the current era of competitiveness both in the domestic and global markets and support export sectors in enhancing competitiveness and yielding higher productivity culture in the country, he added.

He explained that the rise in production costs is a serious issue due to which our products cannot find their place in global markets.

‘Without improving competitiveness, it would be hard to compete globally and locally.

The need to focus on the reasons why Pakistan runs low on productivity”, he said adding: There is a strong need to create awareness of the emerging need for improved productivity.

He said Singapore, Korea, Japan, China, and Malaysia are a few examples that transformed their economies based on improved competitiveness (basically improved productivity) and innovative strategies.

Among the other key success facts, top leadership commitment and massive campaigns are the basic requirements for bringing higher productivity culture.

He also informed me about the upcoming Mega Project of the National Productivity Master Plan (NPMP) being developed by the Korean Development Institute (KDI).

He also apprised that under the able leadership of the NPO Board, NPO Pakistan generated record revenue ever in the history of the NPO.

The Company has been turned around from loss-bearing to a surplus company in 3 years’ time.