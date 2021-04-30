Tarin holds virtual meeting with FPCCI

LAHORE, Apr 30 (APP): Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will include 12 members from the FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry) to take decisions in consultation with the FPCCI as nothing can be done without taking the FPCCI into confidence.

Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Shaukat Tarin stated this, while addressing the Federation’s office bearers here in a virtual meeting, according to FPCCI spokesman here on Friday.

“The FPCCI has cooperated with us and Ministry of Finance has won the trust of business community.” he added.

On the occasion, FPCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram said, ” We welcome the representation given to the FPCCI in the Economic Advisory Council (EAC).”

The FPCCI office-bearers also briefed the Finance Minister about their budget proposals.