Tarin directs stakeholders to expand KPP across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin Thursday appreciated all the stakeholders for their contributions in the success of the Kamyab Pakistan Progarmme (KPP) and directed to expand the KPP all over Pakistan.

While chairing the meeting of Steering Committee on KPP, he also directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issues arising in the way of information accessibility, and further underscored that KPP would prove to be a milestone in uplifting the lower strata of the society, said a press release.

A detailed presentation was given to the finance minister on the progress of Kamyab Pakistan Programme.

The committee informed that the first phase of the programme was going successful and applications for the award of loan were being received through SMS from all over the country.

It was told that the loans were being disbursed after fulfillment of requirements to the deserving applicants for the uplift of living standards of the underprivileged people of the country. Small loans for business, farmers and construction of houses were included under the programme.

Founder of Akhwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib also gave a presentation on the disbursement of loans and highlighted some issues faced by targeted population in some remote areas of Pakistan for accessing the information about availing Kamyab Pakistan Progarmme.

The participants of the meeting assured the finance minister of their full cooperation and participation in making the programme successful.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NPHDA), President Bank of Punjab, Chairman SECP, Founder of Akhuwat Foundation and senior officers.