Tarin acknowledges longstanding partnership, firm commitment of ADB

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Wednesday acknowledged the longstanding partnership and firm commitment of Asian Development Bank as a major partner for bringing essential reforms in priority areas including energy, fiscal and debt management and socio-economic development.

He said this while a meeting with John Hurley, the US Alternate ED/ Executive Director, Asian Development Bank at Finance Division, said a press release.

Country Director ADB, Yong Ye, Secretary Finance and senior officers participated in the meeting.

Welcoming John Hurley, the Adviser emphasized that the ADB has always been a source of support in pursuing reform agenda and implementing various development projects for the country.

The Adviser gave an overview of the current economic situation and emphasized that the Government is committed to introduce reform in various sectors, in the face of various challenges, to address the long outstanding structural issues and to attain sustainable and inclusive growth.

The Adviser informed that the Government has taken steps to improve the revenue collection through broadening of tax base, capturing retail sales, single window operations as well as track and trace system.

Efforts are being made to complete the remaining prior actions under the capital markets development programme to disburse it within time, he added.

John Hurley appreciated and supported the efforts taken by the present government in social and economic sectors for improvement in the economy of Pakistan.

He re-affirmed Bank’s commitment to continue support for the implementation of structural reforms in future.

The Adviser thanked John Hurley and his team for their continuous support and facilitation.