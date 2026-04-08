Tanveer emphasizes dairy transformation for nutrition security, economic growth

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP):Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday underscored that improving milk safety and quality is essential for combating malnutrition and strengthening human capital.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Dairy Association to review the state of the dairy sector and discuss measures for improving milk quality, addressing malnutrition, and promoting sustainable sectoral growth.

Chairing the meeting, the federal minister highlighted that Pakistan faces serious nutritional challenges, noting that nearly forty percent of children suffer from stunting.

He observed that despite Pakistan being among the highest milk-consuming countries, with an average consumption of around zero point six three liters per person per day, a large portion of milk available in the market does not meet quality standards, posing risks to public health.

Rana Tanveer emphasized that the dairy sector is a cornerstone of the national economy, contributing significantly to agriculture and overall GDP, while supporting millions of rural households.

He stated that the sector provides livelihoods to a vast population and holds immense potential for further growth if properly regulated and modernized.

He noted that access to safe and nutritious milk can play a vital role in reducing stunting among children and improving overall public health outcomes.

Highlighting structural challenges, the minister pointed out that a large share of milk production operates outside formal systems, which affects quality assurance, productivity, and value addition.

He stressed the need to encourage formalization, adoption of modern dairy practices, and better livestock management to enhance yield and farmer incomes.

Rana Tanveer called for strengthening the dairy value chain through improved infrastructure, including cold storage, processing facilities, and efficient supply systems. He also emphasized the importance of promoting initiatives such as Safe Milk City to ensure the availability of quality milk for consumers, particularly in urban centers including Islamabad.

The federal minister highlighted the importance of a supportive policy framework to facilitate investment, reduce the cost of doing business, and promote growth in the dairy industry.

He stressed that a balanced and rationalized taxation regime can help expand the formal sector, improve compliance, and ensure the availability of safe milk at affordable prices.

The delegation of the Pakistan Dairy Association briefed the meeting on sectoral challenges and shared proposals aimed at improving efficiency, enhancing productivity, and strengthening regulatory mechanisms.

The minister appreciated the Association’s role in providing technical input and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with stakeholders for policy reforms and sector development.

Concluding the meeting, Rana Tanveer Hussain reiterated that transforming the dairy sector is essential for ensuring food security, improving nutrition, and driving economic growth.

He emphasized that coordinated efforts between the government and private sector will help unlock the full potential of the dairy industry and contribute to a healthier and more prosperous Pakistan.