Swiss investors keen to tie up with Pakistan in herbal medicines

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted a delegation from Swiss herbal medicine company Herbamed AG on Wednesday to explore business collaboration opportunities in Pakistan.

The delegation, led by Herbamed AG Managing Director Christoph Züllig, expressed keen interest in tapping into the Pakistani market for herbal medicines.

Züllig highlighted the growing global demand for herbal medicines, which is expected to reach US$ 107 billion by 2024. He emphasized the need for Pakistan and Switzerland to collaborate on sharing expertise and technology for the manufacturing of herbal medicines for export purposes.

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari welcomed the delegation and assured them of ICCI’s support in connecting them with potential partners in Pakistan. He urged Swiss investors to explore Pakistan for joint ventures and investment opportunities.

Züllig presented Herbamed AG’s products, which include medicines for hypertension, diabetes, liver problems, stomach problems, fever, and common cold. He emphasized that the company’s products are free from side effects and aim to address the health concerns of Pakistani patients.

ICCI Senior Vice President Faad Waheed stressed the importance of close cooperation between Islamabad and Swiss Chambers of Commerce to bring the private sectors of both countries closer and explore new areas of mutual cooperation.

ICCI Vice President Engineer Azhar ul Islam Zafar encouraged regular exchange of trade delegations to identify new business opportunities in each country.

ICCI Group Leader Khalid Iqbal Malik highlighted Pakistan’s tourism potential and urged Switzerland to collaborate with its expertise and technology to improve tourism infrastructure in Pakistan.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President and Secretary General of UBG, proposed organizing single-country exhibitions in each other’s country to showcase products and promote business collaborations.

ICCI Senior Member Nasir Qureshi emphasized the potential for mutual cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector between the two countries.