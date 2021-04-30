ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP):CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Friday said that about 60 percent work of the Suki Kinari Hydro Power Project had been completed.

He said the project that is being executed under the framework of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would become operational in December 2022.

#CPEC: Secondary River Closure Ceremony of 884 MW Suki Kinari Hydro Power Project, 2 Billion USD, 60% work completed, expected completion December 22, Location: River Kunhar, Kagan 1/2 #CPECMakingProgress #PakistanMovingForward pic.twitter.com/7j7nQfqjz0 — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) April 30, 2021

In his tweet after attending the Secondary River Closure ceremony of the 884 MW hydro power project, the CPEC Authority chairman said the project was located at River Kunhar, Kaghan and the total cost of the project was US$2 billion.