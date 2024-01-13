Students should focus on entrepreneurship for prosperous career: Bakhtawari

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Saturday urged the students to focus on entrepreneurship for a prosperous career.

“Pakistan needs more entrepreneurs to create new jobs, introduce innovations and new technologies, increase productivity, enhance exports, and put the economy into fast gear to transform Pakistan into a rising country,” he said while speaking at the Pakistan National Finals of the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA).

The event was organized by the Entrepreneurs Organization Islamabad in collaboration with the ICCI, said a press release.

Ahsan Bakhtawari called upon the government to make more conducive policies for promoting entrepreneurship in youth that would enhance their self-employment and pave the way for sustainable economic growth of the country.

He stressed that commercial banks should also come up with low-cost business loan schemes for youth to facilitate them in launching business start-ups.

He said that the country’s population was increasing rapidly and the government could provide jobs to all youngsters. “Fostering entrepreneurship in youth is the best option to enable them to achieve a prosperous career, create jobs for others, and play an effective role in the economic development of the country,” he added.

The ICCI president lauded the role of the Entrepreneurs Organization Islamabad for promoting student entrepreneurs, providing them with mentorship and networking opportunities, and unlocking their entrepreneurship potential for the country.

Taimur Adil, President of Entrepreneur Organization Islamabad Chapter said that the EO was committed to supporting and nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit, and the GSEA competition was a testament to its dedication to fostering the next generation of business leaders.

Ahmed Jalal, GSEA Chair, said that the GSEA Pakistan National Finals showcased the incredible talent and innovation of the young entrepreneurs.

Saad Siddiqui of Edversity was the winner of the competition, who will now proceed to Oman to represent Pakistan. Javeria Faraz of Dollat and Muhammad Ahmed of Inlights were the runners up.