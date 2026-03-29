‘Strong institutions crucial for economic growth’

LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP):Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Saif Ur Rehman said here Sunday that strong institutions provide base for sustainable economic growth and social stability even in fragile country.

Talking to a delegation of Pak origin foreign investors from Dubai led by Murad Ahmad Hanif, he added that even the countries facing economic fragility and structural weaknesses can transform their trajectories through prudent policymaking, strategic reforms, and consistent implementation. He highlighted the importance of international cooperation, financial assistance, and technical support in enabling such countries to overcome resource constraints and institutional gaps

countries with transparent governance, effective regulatory frameworks, and accountable systems are better positioned to withstand internal and external challenges. He said institutional strength ensures continuity of policies, fosters investor confidence, and promotes inclusive development.

Saif Ur Rehman said challenges may vary across countries, the path to lasting growth lies in strengthening institutions, adopting forward-looking policies, and leveraging international support to ensure stability, resilience, and sustainable development for future generations.

Leader of delegation Murad Ahmad Hanif said, global partnerships, coupled with domestic commitment, can create opportunities for capacity building, innovation, and economic diversification. By prioritizing good governance, rule of law, and transparency, he said, governments can lay the groundwork for long-term prosperity.