Sports goods exports witness 31.18 % increase

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP): Sports goods exports during the first three months of fiscal year of 2022-23 grew up by 31.18 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22 to Sep 22, Sports goods worth $ 102,178 as compared to exports of $77,892 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of footballs increased by 59.10 percent, worth of US $59,121 were exported as compared to the exports of $ 37,159 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Others exports also increased by 10.40 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth $25,061 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $22,699.