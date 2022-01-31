Sports goods exports witness 26.20 % increase

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):The Sports goods exports during the first six months of fiscal year 2021-22 grew by 26.20 % as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Dec 2021, Sports goods worth US$ 163,975 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 129,936 of the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footballs increased by 22.15 %, worth US$ 78,844 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 64,548 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gloves exports also increased by 12.40 % as the exports during current fiscal year were recorded worth US$ 37,535 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 33,395.

During the period under review, Others exports increased by 48.77 per cent, worth US$ 47,596 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 31,993 of the same period of last year.