Sports goods’ export surge 24.48% in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): The exports of sports goods witnessed an increase of 24.48 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported sport goods worth $134.803 million during July-November (2021-22) against the exports of $108.296 million during July-November (2020-21), showing growth of 24.48 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs increased by 19.34 percent as these surge from $53.354 million last year to $63.671 million during the current year.

The gloves’ exports rose by 12.90 percent by going up from $28.056 million last year to $31.676 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods increased by 46.75 percent from $26.886 million last year to $39.456 million during the current year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the sports goods’ export witnessed an increase of 39.47 percent in November 2021 as compared to the export of the same month of last year. The sport goods exports in November 2021 were recorded at $29.604 million against the exports of $21.226 million in November 2020.

During the period under review, the exports of footballs, gloves and other sports products increased by 27.88 percent, 45.60 percent and 55.56 percent respectively.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods increased by 8.41 percent during November 2021, as compared to the exports of $27.307 million in October 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs, gloves and other sports commodities increased by 4.11 percent, 9.30 percent and 5.758 percent respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s total goods’ witnessed an increase of 26.68 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

The exports from the country stood at $12.344 billion during July-November (2021-22) against the exports of $9.744 billion recorded during July-November (2020-21), showing growth of 26.68 percent.

On the other hand, the imports during the months under review also went up by 69.17 percent by growing from $19.468 billion last year to $32.934 billion in July-November (2021-22). /395/