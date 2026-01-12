SMEDA briefs businessmen about business development

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 12 (APP):Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) apprised the local businessmen about the business development services of SMEDA including pre-feasibilities, planning and taxation to ensure success of an SME.

A two-member team of experts Saddam Qazi and Aamir Tariq informed the businessmen at the SMEDA stall at the SME Finance & Banking Expo organized by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, according to SMEDA spokesman here Monday. SMEDA management has highly appreciated LCCI and SBP authorities to hold such an important expo for SMEs. They said that the day-long event had raised awareness about banking community’s efforts to strengthen SMEs’access to finance as per direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. They acknowledged that the event was fully successful in offering comprehensive information on SME-focused credit schemes, easy financing options, investment alternatives, digital banking services, Islamic finance products and other financial facilities.

LCCI President Faheemur Rehman Saigol, Executive Director State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Syed Basit Ali, SBP Chief Manager Tariq Riaz, LCCI Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Khurram Lodhi and SAARC Chamber Vice President Mian Anjum Nisar also visited SMEDA stall while taking a round of the expo. A large number of the prospective entrepreneurs, government officials and representatives of the running SMEs also visited SMEDA stall.

Officials at the SMEDA stall furnished the visitors with information about the organization’s initiatives to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), especially women entrepreneurs and micro enterprises. They highlighted SMEDA’s efforts to make more and more MSMEs bankable through access to finance and digital literacy under the present government’s vision. Young entrepreneurs, businessmen and the general public showed keen interest in SMEDA’s initiatives and services.