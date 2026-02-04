SIMAP applauds PM’s pro-export relief measures

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Feb 04 (APP):The Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) has applauded the pro-export initiatives announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, terming them significant facilitative measures to support exporters and promote industrial growth in the country.

According to SIMAP, the Prime Minister has introduced several key incentives, including a reduction of Rs. 4.04 per unit in industrial electricity tariffs, lowering of the export refinance rate to 4.5 percent from the earlier 7.5 percent, and the issuance of Blue Passports to top-performing exporters.

The association stated that these steps will substantially enhance the global competitiveness of Pakistani exporters, reduce financial pressure on the industrial sector, and enable smoother international business engagement.

SIMAP Chairman Zeshan Tariq expressed strong appreciation for the Prime Minister’s continued focus on exporter facilitation and industrial development, noting that such policy measures will help strengthen Pakistan’s export performance and economic stability.