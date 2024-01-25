SIFC urges stakeholders to fast-track initiatives for investor-friendly environment

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Thursday directed the stakeholders to expedite various initiatives for providing a comprehensive enabling environment to investors through seamless connectivity, essential services and well-trained labour force in line with international standards.

The directives were given at the second session of the 8th Executive Committee Meeting of SIFC, which was convened to deliberate on agendas of remaining ministries.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed, according to a news release.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the federal and provincial ministers concerned and high-level government officials.

The ministries concerned presented progress on sectoral projects and policy initiatives under the SIFC’s ambit and gave detailed plans to steer future endeavours.

The committee reviewed the ongoing efforts to strengthen the domestic dispute resolution mechanism, a pivotal policy initiative to enhance investors’ confidence.

The lines of effort in human resource development and investments in mega infrastructure projects were also reviewed by the committee.

The SIFC undertook thorough discussion for developing consensus on cross-sectoral aspects and recommended various policy initiatives to further refine the investment climate.