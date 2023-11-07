SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in UAE

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP): The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Tuesday hosted the final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) with prime focus on attracting foreign investments under G2G (government to government) and G2B (government to business) frameworks.

The event brought together large number of global businessmen and investors representing diverse sectors, a news release said.

The senior leadership of SIFC gave comprehensive brief on SIFC initiative, highlighting huge untapped potential and investment opportunities in key sectors of Agriculture, Livestock, IT & Telecom, Mines & Minerals and Energy (Power, Oil & Gas).

The forum also highlighted major policy-level interventions, undertaken through SIFC platform to improve the investment ecosystem in the country.

The leadership of SIFC proactively engaged the investors and pitched SIFC’s projects in the key sectors; SIFC welcomed the investments from public and private sectors and assured an all-out support to realise such ventures through a collaborative ‘Whole of the Government Approach’.

The investors’ community lauded the event as an important initiative which afforded opportunities to engage investors across the world. The investors exuded great confidence in SIFC initiative, being a novel approach towards regaining investors’ trust, and exhibited keen interest in the investment opportunities broached by the SIFC.

The successful conduct of Pakistan Investment Roadshow helped projecting SIFC initiatives in a great way at global pedestal. The mega event provided great opportunities to global investors for networking with the Pakistani public and private sector, and it is expected to open new vistas of investment collaboration.