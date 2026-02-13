SIFC facilitates MoUs between Pakistan, Türkiye to strengthen collaboration in agriculture, livestock sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The Special Investment Facilitation Council-SIFC on Friday facilitated Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Türkiye’s Agricultural Technologies Cluster (TÜME) , Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and the Green Corporate Livestock Initiative (GCLI) to enhance bilateral cooperation in agriculture and livestock development, in line with Pakistan’s broader investment facilitation and sectoral modernization efforts.

The MoU between TÜME and PARC establishes a framework for collaboration in agricultural research, innovation, and technology transfer, covering areas such as advanced livestock breeding, precision and smart agriculture, climate-resilient farming practices, food processing, value addition, and capacity building through technical exchange, said a news release.

The MoU signed between TÜME and GCLI focuses on modern corporate livestock farming, adoption of advanced technologies, sustainable production systems, and development of export-oriented value chains, supporting Pakistan’s objective of enhancing productivity, competitiveness, and market access in the livestock sector.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of the National Coordinator, SIFC, SAPM on Industries, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye in Pakistan, senior officials from the Ministry of National Food Security & Research, PARC, GCLI, and representatives of Türkiye’s Agricultural Technologies Cluster.

The engagement reflects SIFC’s facilitative role in enabling institutional coordination, accelerating cross-border partnerships, and fostering an investor-friendly ecosystem.

The agreements underscore the shared commitment of Pakistan and Türkiye to deepen institutional linkages, promote private-sector participation, and advance sustainable, technology-driven growth in the agriculture and livestock sectors for mutual economic benefit.