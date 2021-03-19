Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Mar 19 (APP): Five ships, Josephine Maersk, Emmarkis-I, Sea Helios, Galicia Spirit and Great Link carrying Containers, Wheat, Mogas, Natural gas and Coal were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal, Gasport Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Wheat, Palm Kernel, General cargo, Palm oil and Natural gas respectively, out of them, an edible oil tanker ‘Silver Ervelia’ sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and Container vessel ‘Josephine Maersk’ are expected to sail from QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 143,920 tonnes, comprising 124,559 tonnes imports cargo and 19,361 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,385 Containers (1,366 TEUs imports and 1,019 TEUs export ), was handled at the port.

A total of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships Esstar, White Purl, Tomson gas & Ejnan and four more ships, MSC Alessia, Conti, Courage, Safmarine Ngami and Kou you carrying Palm oil, Petroleum gas, Natural gas, Containers and Coal are expected take berths at LCT, SSGC, EVTL EETL, QICT and PIBT on Friday.

March, while a container vessel ‘CMA CGM Ivanhoei ’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and another Container vessel ‘Glen Canyon Bridge’ is due to arrive on Saturday.