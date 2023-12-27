Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Dec 27 (APP): Shipping activity remained active at the port where three ships, MSC Jemima, Pacific Victory and Simaisma carrying Containers, Coal and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and ElengyTerminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships Maersk Cabo Verde, Cap Andreas and Neutron Sound with Containers, and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel MSC Jemima left the port on Wednesday morning and two more ships, Al-Jalaa and Saehan Kostarareexpected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 136,746tonnes, comprising 90,610tonnes imports cargo and 46,136tonnes export cargo,including containerized cargo carried in 1,804 Containers (895 TEUs Imports and 909 TEUs export)was handled at the port.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Cap Andreas, Cabo Verde and Sparto&another ship Isabella carrying Containers, Mogas and LPG areexpected to take berthsat QICT, FOTCO and EVTL on Wednesday,while another containers ship Maersk Kensington is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and Vancour is due to arrive on Thursday.