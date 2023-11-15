Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim
APP43-260523 KARACHI: May 26 - NDMA dispatched 186.3 tons relief consignment for quake-affected Turkiye & Syria through civil ship from Port Qasim. APP/MAF/ZID
KARACHI, Nov 15 (APP): Shipping activity reported at the port where five ships namely, MSC Nassau, Maersk Denver, MSC Medelaine, Southern Robin and Milaha Raslaffan carrying Container, Palm oil and LNG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another ship ‘Blue Majesty’ also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port to load 3,550 tonnes of Bitumen on November 15.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Denver, MSC Nassau, Clemens Schulte and Al-Berta are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 203,577 tonnes, comprising 148,868 tonnes imports cargo and 54,709 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,985 Containers (2,905 TEUs Imports and 2,080 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a containers ship ‘CSL Manhattan’ & two more ships, Clemens Schulte and Minerva Olympia carrying Containers and Petroleum Product are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on today, meanwhile another Containers ship ‘Vancouver’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services