Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Nov 07 (APP): Three ships namely, MSC Silvia, Maersk Boston and Hafnia Prestige, carrying Container and Gas oil,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Silvia, Adam and AAI Evolution left the Port on today morning, while two more ships, Maersk Boston and Haj Mohammad are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 119,486 tonnes, comprising 88,230 tonnes imports cargo and 31,256 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,781 Containers (2,217 TEUs Imports and 1,564 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are sixteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Sun Flower and Hoanh Son Planet & another ship, MSC Jemima scheduled to load/offload Rice, Canola Seed and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today, Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, Wide Alpha and BaoNing Ling carrying Containers and Steel Coil are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

