Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Mar 05 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, Hansa Europe, Scion Charlotte, Hamalia, Navigator Celtic and Navigator Aries carrying Container, Canola Seed, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, Sakura Fortune, Elm Galaxy and Ullswater with Steel Coil, Chemicals and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Hua Chauang-66 and Grand ACE-10 left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Hansa Europe, AM Ocean Silver and Navigator Celtic are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 169,214 tonnes, comprising 104,427 tonnes imports cargo and 64,787 export cargo carried in 5,305 Containers (3,052 TEUs Imports & 2,253 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Polyaigos and Condor & another ship ‘Spar Electra’ carrying HSFO, Chemicals and Coal expected to take berth at FOTCO, EVTL and PIBT on today.