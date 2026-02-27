Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Feb 27 (APP):Four ships, Seychelles Pioneer, Roama-19, Nikolas-D and DM Jade carrying Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed and Chemicals, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Grain Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile seven more ships, Carl Schulte, Team Focus, Grand Ace-10, Ability, Navigator Aries, Dilos and Kamui Galaxy scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, HSFO, Yellow Peas, LPG and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a general cargo carrier ‘Da Yu Xia’ left the port on Friday morning, while two more ships, DM Jade and KM Weipa are expected to sail on Friday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 113,394 tonnes, comprising 86,674 tonnes imports cargo and 26,720 export cargo carried in 1,513 Containers (253 TEUs Imports & 1,260 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Carl Schulte, Advantage Path, Kamui Galaxy and Aquavita Soul with Container, Gasoline, Chemicals and Pet Cock expected to take berth at QICT, FOTCO, EVTL and PIBT on Friday.