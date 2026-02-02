Monday, February 2, 2026
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Feb 02 (APP):Two ships, Stena Continent and Chem Barcelona carrying Mogas and Chemicals, berthed at FOTCO oil Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday, Meanwhile three more ships, Gina Tiger, Ejnan and Kapta Mathios with Chemicals, LPG and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
Six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them  a chemicals carrier ‘Chem Barcelona’ expected to sail on Monday.
Cargo volume of 49,120 tonnes, comprising 49,120 tonnes imports cargo and  export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them two ships, GC Argon and Ejnan & three more ships, Al-Kyooni, Eleni-T and Zhuo Yue Yuan Yang carrying Chemicals, LNG, Coal and Container expected to take berths at EVTL, EETL, PIBT and QICT on Monday.
