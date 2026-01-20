Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Tuesday, January 20, 2026
KARACHI, Jan 20 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Al-Berth-P, MSC Michaela, Aqua Spirit and EFE Bosphourus carrying Container, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively.
       Meanwhile three more ships, Hua Chang, Chemroad Hawk and Horizon-I carrying Container, Palm oil and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
       A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Gaita, Bernice, Yuan Wang Fu Qian and Venus-09 left the port on today morning, while five more ships, MSC Michaela, Al-Bert-P, Hua Chang-66, Aqua Spirit and Meghna Prosper expected to sail on today.
       Cargo volume of 171,250 tonnes, comprising 94,467 tonnes imports cargo and 76,783 export cargo carried in 6,070 Containers (1,890 TEUs Imports & 4,180 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
       There are 21 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Odelmar, PVT Jupiter, Al-Soor-2, Horizon-1 and Hua Chang-66 & another ship ‘GFS Giselle’ scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Gas oil, LPG and Container expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, FOTCO, SSGC and QICT on today.
