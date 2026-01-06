Shipping activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 06 (APP):Shipping activity was reported at the port where three ships, Seaspan Santos, Floyen, and Pacific Apex, carrying containers, Palm oil, and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, respectively.

Meanwhile, five more ships, GFS Giselle, ABK Tiger, ST Mary, Sarwat Gas, and Gaslog Saratoga, scheduled to load/offload containers, Rice, Palm oil, LPG, and LNG, also arrived at the outer anchorage during the last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours; out of them, three ships, Seaspan Santos, Mohammad-M, and Bering Gas, are expected to sail today.

Cargo volume of 127,731 tonnes, comprising 65,213 tonnes import cargo and 62,518 export cargo carried in 3,500 Containers (1,300 TEUs Imports & 2,200 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Floyen, Stolt Argon and Pacific Apex & another ship, Seaspan Santos, are carrying Palm oil, Chemicals, Coal, and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, PIBT, and QICT today.