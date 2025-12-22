Shipping activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 22 (APP):Three ships, Chemroute Pegasus, Aquila Ocean and Aqua Spirit carrying Palm oil, Soyabean seeds and Coal, berthed at LCT, FAP and SSGC Terminal on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships scheduled to load/offload Rice, Cement, Iron ore, Coal and LPG also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an LNG carrier, Al-Jassasiya left the port on Monday morning and an oil tanker Margarita, is expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

A cargo volume of 108,968 comprising 103,426 tonnes imports cargo and 5,542 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, during the last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at the outer anchorage of the port, out of them two ships, AN-

16 and Mandarin Phoenix & three more ships, Eleni T, MSC Shanelle and Wakrah carrying Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT and EETL respectively on Monday.