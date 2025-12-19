Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 19 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC New Haven, Torm Integrity and Salt Wind Explorer carrying Container, Gasoline and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Marginal Wharf-4 Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile two more ships, Aqua Spirit and Scarlet Ray carrying LPG and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC New Haven, BBC Fuji, Bochem Buceohalas and Al-Thakhira left the port on today morning, while anot her edible oil carrier ‘TG Virgo’ expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 107,913 tonnes, comprising 69,068 tonnes imports cargo and 38,845 export cargo carried in 2,008 Containers (149 TEUs Imports & 1,859 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them five ships, MSC Long Beach, Lapis Lazuli, Falcon Majestic, Aqua Spirit and Ullswater & another bulk cargo carrier ‘Vmic Bright’ scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, LCT, SSGC and EVTL on today.