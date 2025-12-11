Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 11 (APP):Four ships, Hansa Africa, Sedra, Chemroad Quest and Chem Barium carrying Container, Steel Coil, Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, Meanwhile four more ships, New Ability, MHBorga, Aquila Ocean and Pioneer Gas scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil,Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage on Wednesday.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Hansa Africa’ left the port on Thursday morning, while two more ships, Mansour-M and Talara are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 253,459 tonnes, comprising 207,863 tonnes imports cargo and 45,596 export cargo carried in 5,228 Containers (3,015 TEUs Imports &2,213 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them two ships, New Ability and Doric Valour & two more ships, Lapis Lazuli and X- Press Kailash scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, Coal, Bulk Cargo and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT, MW-2 and QICT on Thursday.