Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Oct 09 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, Hansa Africa, EVA Fuji and Hafnia Australia carrying Containers, Chemicals and Gas oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, AMI, Horizon-1 and Astakos carrying Chemicals, LPG and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage on same period.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Sibal and NG Naples left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Hansa Africa, Searay and EVA Fuji are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 119,625 tonnes, comprising 78,812 tonnes imports cargo and 40,813 export cargo carried in 4,396 Containers (2,009 TEUs Imports & 2,387 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Orient Dynasty, Kathrine Kosan, Horizon-1 and Astakos & another ship, Yanee scheduled to load/offload Steel Coil, Chemicals, LPG, Coal and Palm oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, SSGC, PQPET and LCT on today.