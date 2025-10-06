Shipping activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 06 (APP):Shipping activity was reported at the port where a Liquefied Natural Gas ‘Zekreet’ carrier LNG, berthed at Engro Elengy Terminal, respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Kouros Leader, Searay, and Hafnia Australia scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage on during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Bolan and Bentley-I are expected to sail today.

Cargo volume of 98,219 tonnes, comprising 94,921 tonnes imports cargo and 3,298 export cargo handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them Fuel oil carrier ‘Archthos-1’ & two more ships, MSC Iniya-V and Albert-P scheduled to load/offload Fuel and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT today.