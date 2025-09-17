Shipping activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Sep 17 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, GFS Juno, PH Giang Minh and AN-61 scheduled to load/offload Container, Iron ORE and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Nord Agano, DS Ocean, Kiran Australia, Nikos-N and Falmouth Bay carrying Fertilizer, Chemicals and Cola are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, GFS Juno, Capoeira, Al-Thakhira and Icarius left the port on today, while four more ships, AN-61, Saga, Santosa-66 and Shanghai Bulker are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 93,288 tonnes, comprising 78,791 tonnes imports cargo and 14,497 export cargo carried in 1,978 Containers (1,355 TEUs Imports & 625 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Gianna, Giovanni Topic, DS Ocean, Kiran Australia and Nikos-N & two more ships, Hansa Africa and Hua Chuang carrying Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, Chemicals, Coal and Container expected to take berths at LCT, FAP, EVTL, PQEPT, PIBT and QICT on today.