Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Sep 05 (APP):Two ships, Flora Maris and Sarwat Gas carrying Gas oil and LPG, berthed at FOTCO oil Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Vinaship Unity, Giovanni Topic, Hai Tun Zou, Chemroad Wing and Al-Kheesah scheduled to load/offload Cement, Soya Bean Seed, Gasoline, Chemicals and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage on during last 24 hours.

Five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a gas carrier ‘Sarwat Gas’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 36,598 tonnes, comprising 32,837 tonnes imports cargo and 3,761 export cargo carried in 18 Containers (6 TEUs Imports & 12 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Vinaship Unity, Ullswater and Al-Kheesah & another ship ‘Horizon-1’ scheduled to load/offload Cement, LPG, LNG and LPG are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, EETL and SSGC respectively on Friday, while another containers ship ‘X-Press Kohima’ is due to arrive at outer anchorage on to Saturday.