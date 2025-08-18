Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Aug 18 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, Teno, Azure Dolphin, Helena-K, ST Nikolai, Kaisa-1 and ST Paul scheduled tol load/offload Container, Sand, Rice/Cement, Palm oil, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal-1, Multi-Purpose Terminal-2, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Port Qasim Power Terminal respectively on Sunday. Meanwhile another ship ‘Eleni-T’ with Containers is also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Teno, Kavo Maleas and Gaslog Salem are left on today early morning, while three more ships, Kaisa-1, Abilene and Indigo Breeze are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 125,783 tonnes, comprising 123,269 tonnes imports cargo and 2,514 export cargo carried in 2,196 Containers (2,134 TEUs Imports & 62 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 7 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Eleni-T and Romance & another ship ‘Ullswater’ scheduled to load/offload Container, Condensate and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO and SSGC respectively on today 18th August, while three more container ships, CMA CGM Zanzibar, Valence and MSC Barcelona are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.