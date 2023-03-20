Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Mar 20 (APP): Two ships, MSC Silver II and Easterly Beach Galaxy carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Marina, MSC Monica III, Abram Schulte and STI Gramercy carrying Containers, Soya bean and Mogas also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 02 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container vessel MSC Silver II left the Port on Monday morning,while another Chemicals carrier ‘Easterly Beech Galaxy’is expected to sail today.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 23,483tones, comprising 2,046 tones imports cargo and 21,437 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,272 Containers (11 TEUs Imports and 1,261 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, STI Gramercy, MSC Marina and MSC Monica & another ship CMA CGM Rabelais are carrying Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT respectively on Monday,and another container vessel Lisa is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, while two more ships, Maersk Chicago and Maria Elena are due to arrive on Tuesday.