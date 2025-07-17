Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 17 (APP):Three ships, CMA CGM Verdi, ansa Africa and Eva Diamond carrying Container and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday, Meanwhile three more ships, Asia Inspire, Al-Jassasiya and Desert Dignity are carrying Palm oil, LNG and Coal also arrive at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, CMA CGM Verdi and Hansa Africa left the port on Thursday morning, while five more ships, Jin Wang Ling, Eva Diamond, Flora

Maris, Ullswater and Nord Utopia are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 151,820 tonnes, comprising 113,509 tonnes imports cargo and 39,311 export cargo carried in 4,125 Containers (2,495 TEUs Imports & 1,630 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Asia Inspire, Kim Oldendorff, Al-Jassasiya, ST Cergue and Akij Noble carrying Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at LCT, FAP, EETL, MW-4 and PIBT respectively on Thursday, while another containers ship ‘Xin Lian Chang’ is due to arrive at outer anchorage on Friday.