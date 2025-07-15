Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 15 (APP):Five ships, Tanja, Kumasi, Gas Emerald, Horizon-1 and Rome Trader carrying Container, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Ullswater and Fuwairit are carrying LPG and LNG also arrive at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Kumasi, Tanja, Gas Emerald, Horizon-1, Sereno and ND Aristeia are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 219,715 tonnes, comprising 149,605 tonnes imports cargo and 70,110 export cargo carried in 6,461 Containers (3,465 TEUs Imports & 2,996 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Jin Wang Ling, Ullswater, Floria Maris and Fuwairit & another ship ‘GFS Prime’ scheduled to load/offload Iron Ore, LPG, Mogas, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, SSGC, FOTCO, PGPCL and QICT respectively on Tuesday, while four more container ships, MSC Falcon-III, Hansa Africa, CMA CGM Verdi and Groton due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.