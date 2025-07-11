Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 11 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, Southern Wolf, Yashar and African Kite carrying Palm oil, LPG and Coal, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Southern Robin and ASL Ixora with Chemicals and Coal also arrive at outer anchorage on today morning.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a grain cargo carrier ‘Atlantic Sakura’ left the port on today morning, while two more ships, Yashar and IVS Phoenix are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 98,683 tonnes, comprising 79,735 tonnes imports cargo and 18,948 export cargo carried in 459 Containers (459 TEUs Imports & 0 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Kedros, Southern Robin and ND Aristeia & another ship ‘Zervos’ carrying Soya Bean Seed, Chemicals, Coal and Mogas are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, PIBT and FOTCO respectively on today 11th July, while two more ships, Kumasi and X-Press Kohima are due to arrive at outer anchorage.