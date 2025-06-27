Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 27 (APP):Five ships, ONE Motivator, Phoenix Ocean, Ogino Park, Horizon-1 and Maran Gas Asclepius carrying Container, Soya Bean Seed, Chemicals, LPG and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal, Port Gas Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday, Meanwhile another bulk cargo carrier ‘Kedros’ carrying Soya Bean Seed also arrive at outer anchorage on same day.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, ONE Motivator, Weco Malou and Nave Ceilo are left the port on today morning, while two more ships, Serene Sky and New Horizon are expected to sail on Friday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 129,363 tonnes, comprising 108,758 tonnes imports cargo and 20,605 export cargo carried in 1,874 Containers (874 TEUs Imports & 1,000 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Flora, Ealdor, Serene-O and BBG Forever scheduled to laod/offloadCorn, Palm oil, Gas oil and Coal are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, FOTCO and PIBT respectively on Friday, while another containers ship ‘X-Press Kohima’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Saturday.