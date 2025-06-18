Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Jun 18 (APP):Three ships, GFS Prime, SC Ocean LXI and Obsession scheduled to load/offload Container, Furnace oil, and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Marginal Wharf-4 Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Twerk and Unicorn with Mogas and Coal are also arrive at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, GFS Prime and Hafnia Tanzanite are left the port on today morning.

Cargo volume of 105,585 tonnes, comprising 50,586 tonnes imports cargo and 54,999 export cargo carried in 3,440 Containers (1,248 TEUs Imports & 2,192 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, M Bright and Damsgaard & two more ships, Lebrethah and Hansa Africa carrying Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, EETL and QICT respectively on Wednesday.