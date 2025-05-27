Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, May 27 (APP):Three ships, Eleni-T, Nave Cielo and Al-Daayan carrying Container, Gas oil and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Port Gas Power Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Valence, ZJ Pacific, Pacific Gas and ND Thelxis scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, LPG and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container ship ‘MSC Guernsey’ left the port on Tuesday morning, while two more ships, Gloria and OBE Lotus, are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 173,665 tonnes, comprising 104,458 tonnes imports cargo and 69,207 export cargo carried in 5,601 Containers (1,530 TEUs Imports & 1,190 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, ZJ Pacific, Sakizaya Unicorn, Pacific Gas, ND Thelxis and Valence & another ship ‘MSC Ulsan-III’ scheduled to load/offload Cement, Soya Bean Seed, LPG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, FAP, EVTL, MW-4 and QICT respectively on Tuesday, while three more container ships, FSL Kelang, APL Phoenix and Maersk Cairo are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.