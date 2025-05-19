36 C
Islamabad
Monday, May 19, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeBusinessShipping activity at Port Qasim
Business

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

6
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, May 19 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, Sofia Express, Banglar Agrajatra and Marangas Asclepius carrying Container, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday.
 Meanwhile another edible oil carrier ‘Maersk Beaufort’ with Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage on same day.
 A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Sunny Honor and Ivan-6 left the port on today morning, while two more ships, Sofia Express and Bam Bam are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 140,487 tonnes, comprising 95,487 tonnes imports cargo and 45,000 export cargo carried in 3,100 Containers (760 TEUs Imports & 2,340 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
 There are three ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a gas carrier ‘EM Zenith’ & three more container ships, Hansa Africa, Seaspan Santos, MSC Martina are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT respectively on today, while four container ships, MSC Guernsey, MSC Falcon-III, GFS Juno and Xin Lian Chang are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan