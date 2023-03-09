Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Mar 09 (APP): Six ships, namely Haj Mohammad, EM Astoria, Clemens Schulte, Dejima, Dolphin and LNGC Doha scheduled to load/offload cement, containers, wheat, LNG, berthed at Multipurpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and EngroElengy Terminal the other day.

Meanwhile, three more ships, MSC Patnaree III, Ullswater and Silver Cindy carrying containers, LPG and Mogas also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on Wednesday morning.

A total of 8 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container ship MSC Asya left the Port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships EM Astoria, World Royal and Dolphin 03 are expected to sail later today.

A cargo volume of 139,849 tonnes, comprising 93,211 tonnes of imports cargo and 46,638 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,940 containers (598 TEUs Imports and 2,342 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are five ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, MSC Patnaree III, Express Rome and Ullswater carrying containers and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT and EVTL respectively later on Thursday.

APP/as/