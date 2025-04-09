Shipping activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Apr 09 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where seven ships, Sea Dolphin-C, Bitumen Kosei, Maersk Beaufort, Eva Hong Kong, Bolan, Al-Diab-II and DSI Phoenix scheduled to load/offload Cement, Bitumen, Palm oil, Chemicals, Mogas, LPG and Coal, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal 1 & 2, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively Tuesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Salt-wind Explorer, Maersk Cape Town, MSC Laussane-VI, Dona Alexandra and Ivan-VI scheduled to load/offload Rice, Container, Soya Bean Seed and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Riva Wind, Al-Diab-II and Maersk Cape Town are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 101,724 tonnes, comprising 83,353 tonnes imports cargo and 18,371 tonnes export cargo carried in 839 Containers (121 TEUs Imports & 718 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Maersk Cape Town, MSC Laussane-VI & three more ships, GFS Ranna, ALP Mexico City and Amir Gas carrying Container and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT and SSGC are respectively on today Wednesday 9th April, while another containers ship ‘Tucapel’ due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.