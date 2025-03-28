Shipping activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Mar 28 (APP):Two ships, Dee4 Kastania and Komodo Park carrying Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal, respectively last 24 hours, Meanwhile two more ships, MSC Silvia and AOM Sveva with Container and Soya Bean Seed also arrived at outer anchorage on same period as above mentioned.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Onaiza and Amir Gas left the port on Friday morning, while three more ships, Nave Estella, Oriole and Super Arteta are expected to sail on Friday.

Cargo volume of 96,031 tonnes, comprising 68,761 tonnes imports cargo and 27,270 tonnes export cargo carried in 917 Containers (69 TEUs Imports & 845 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are Eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Hatthaya Naree and K.K Marlin & another ships, Mundra Express carrying Chick Peas, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO and QICT are respectively on Friday, while two more container ships, X-Press Salween and MOL Earnest are due to Expected arrive at outer anchorage on Saturday.