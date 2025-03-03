Shipping activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Mar 3 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where two ships, MSC Positano and Woojin Frank carrying Container and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Krystal, Nymph, Norse Al-Tamira and Kathrine Kosan scheduled to load/offload Container, River Sand, Steel Coil and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two more ships, MSC Positano and Kanku Maru left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Vitality, Bolan and Woojin Frank expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 114,014 tonnes, comprising 86,811 tonnes imports cargo and 27,203 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,807 Containers (661 TEUs Imports & 1,146 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Asia Unity, MP MR Tanker and MSC Krystal & another ship ‘Eleni-T carrying Palm oil, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO and QICT are respectively on today Monday 03 rd March, while two more container ships, America and Valence are due to arrive at outer

anchorage on Tuesday 04 th March, 2025.