Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Feb 28 (APP):Eight ships, Wan Hai-501, One Reliability, Tirua, Emma Grace, Kanko Maru, Ginga Hawk and Nave Cielo carrying Container, Soya-bean oil, Canola, Chemicals and Gas oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five more ships, Oasis, VT Queen, Alinya, Katagalan Brave and Amir Gas also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two container ships, One Reliability and Tirua left the port on today morning, while another containers ship ‘Wan Hai-501’ expected to sail on Friday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 195,108 tonnes, comprising 164,610 tonnes imports cargo and 30,498 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,931 Containers (3,188 TEUs Imports & 1,743 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Team View, Amir Gas and Wu-dang scheduled to load/offload Rice, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-2, SSGC and PGPCL are respectively on today Friday, while two more container ships, MSC Positano and X-Press Salween are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Saturday.