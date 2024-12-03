Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 03 (APP):Four ships, MSC Silavana-VIII, DM Bea, Iolaos and Pacific ERA carrying Container, Palm oil, Coal and MO Gas,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Monday. Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Maersk Newark’ also arrived at outer anchorage on today Morning.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Silavana-VIII and AL JASRA left the port on today morning, while three more ships, YANNIS PITTAS, ABDULLAH M and ANACOLUS are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 94,501 tonnes, comprising 51,676 tonnes imports cargo and 42,825 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,321 Containers (270 TEUs Imports & 2,051 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Thirteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Maersk Newark, Manticore, Neva, Chemroad Archid and Brave Commander scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil, Coal and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, LCT, PIBT and FOTCO respectively on today Monday, while two more container ships, Maersk Newark and Cap Andreas are due to arrive at port on Tuesday.