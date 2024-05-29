Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, May 29 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where two ships, Maersk Valencia and PVT Venus carrying Container and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Atlantic Ibis, MSC Positano and Milaha Raslaffan carrying Container and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on today.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Bulk cargo carrier ‘Sunny Bay’ left the port on today morning while five more ships, Sea Steller, Atlantic Ibis, PVT Venus, Blue Bird and Maersk Valencia are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 122,894 tonnes, comprising 94,347 tonnes imports cargo and 28,547 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,106 Containers (1,348 TEUs Imports and 758 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Bateleuer, Milaha Raslaffan, Atlantic Ibis and MSC Positano& two more container ships, Maersk Cairo and Express Altair carrying LPG, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at respectively EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on today, while three more container ships, APL Southampton, MSC Lucy and Maersk Seletar are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.