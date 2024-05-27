Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, May 27 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where seven ships, Maersk Phuket, Bo-Mustafa-O, Kouros Leader, Sea Steller, Isabella Kosan, Marangas Asclepius and Sunny Bay scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Rice, Chemicals, LNG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminals, Grain Terminal, Engro Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Blue Bird, Ullswater and Bateleur carrying Mogas and LPGs also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container ship ‘Maersk Phuket’ left the port on today morning while three more ships, Alba Gas, Ultra Colonsay and Torm Venture are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 174,265 tonnes, comprising 135,938 tonnes imports cargo and 38,327 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,159 Containers (272 TEUs Imports and 1,887 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them petroleum product carrier ‘Blue Bird’ & two more container ships, Cap Andreas and Northern Jamboree are expected to take berths at respectively FOTCO and QICT on today,while three more container ships, Atlantic Ibis, Maersk Valencia and X-Press Kaveri are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.